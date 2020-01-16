Transforming Transportation 2020 Day 1: Connecting People for Sustainable Growth

Transforming Transportation 2020 kicked off today at the World Bank in Washington, DC. A wide range of policymakers, business leaders, development practitioners, experts and advocates raised the challenges faced by countries worldwide in providing sustainable mobility for all.

Panels covered gender issues, Africa’s unique development challenges, the role of the private sector, and the global road safety crisis. WRI also launched a new partnership to highlight urban leadership on road safety in Latin America, the Vision Zero Challenge.

Axel van Trotsenburg, managing director of operations at the World Bank Group noted that current transport challenges are different from those of the past.

“We will need to think differently about this project,” van Trotsenburg said. “It will need to meet the test of climate change… Second, it needs to meet the needs of inclusivity, of the needs of people shut out of the transport system… We are also challenged by increasing fragility, particularly in Africa.”

Africa is rising, but of course there are challenges, said Amani Abou-Zeid, commissioner for infrastructure and energy with the African Union Commission.

At #TTDC20, @HEDrAbouZeid describes transport challenges and opportunities across Africa during her keynote. Tune in: https://t.co/t3yFGUw1pL pic.twitter.com/wnV5dMIblh — WRI Ross Center (@WRIRossCities) January 16, 2020

Much of the existing transport infrastructure in Africa was not designed with inclusivity in mind but colonization, said Abou-Zeid. Road, rail and maritime connections often go from mines and other extractable resources to ports and other ways out of a country; they do not link the country with itself or regionally.

“You want to move goods and people. How are you going to do that without provision of cross-continental infrastructure and especially transport?” Abou-Zeid said. The gaps and inefficiencies hamper competitiveness and more broad-based development.

David Levinson, professor at the University of Sydney, outlined a new way of measuring the effectiveness of transport: accessibility. He defined it as the sum of opportunities that can be reached within a given time threshold.

#TTDC20 has started! David Levinson talks about accessibility. How many opportunities can you reach with a mode of transportation? @WRIRossCities @WBG_Transport pic.twitter.com/OgkrSMeZF5 — Claudia Adriazola-S (@cadriazola) January 16, 2020

Access explains property values and commuter mode choice; it’s also the core variable that links transport and land use, Levinson said. Among other things, accessibility is valuable as a measure to incentivize better service for many different kinds of users.

Speaking of #access, our #CitiesForAll research finds that lack of access to opportunities & core services afflicts two groups:

1. Stranded underserved, with limited transport options

2. Mobile underserved, with expensive, long commutes

Read more: https://t.co/3OkVvoAiZi #TTDC20 pic.twitter.com/POWGGQM2rM — WRI Ross Center (@WRIRossCities) January 16, 2020

Big infrastructure projects are attractive to development banks because there is tremendous pressure to get more transport projects off the ground. There’s a $500 billion funding gap in infrastructure every year, said Stephanie von Friedeburg, chief operating officer of the International Finance Corporation, the largest bank focused on working with the private sector in developing countries.

There’s a $500bn annual finance gap in infrastructure. How do we close this? We have to make sure we properly allocate risk btw private sector builders/operators, the government & ultimately affordability for users. –@IFC_org’s @SvonFriedeburg at #TTDC20. https://t.co/W8pkxVpqpd pic.twitter.com/Ja2dTNvy6m — WRI Ross Center (@WRIRossCities) January 16, 2020

Von Friedeburg said that balancing this three-part mix of risk is key to successful financing. Private financing has certain requirements, including some level of profitability; government financing, from public funds, often fills the gaps; and “blended” financing pulls from both sources.

The World Health Organization’s Nhan Tran, coordinator for unintentional injury prevention, said he prefers the term “public-private cooperation” to public-private partnership. Cooperation encompasses more activity and encourages informal alignment among stakeholders, rather than a formal exchange of goods, which he says is so important when tackling large challenges like sustainable and safe mobility.

I prefer public-private “cooperation” to public-private partnership because it encompasses more activity & encourages alignment among stakeholders. Let’s push in the same direction even if not always in commercial arrangements. –@WHO’s @Nhan_T_Tran https://t.co/cOgJ4O5Bnd #TTDC20 pic.twitter.com/hqQwLQaAgJ — WRI Ross Center (@WRIRossCities) January 16, 2020

The World Bank’s Marcela Silva announced a new tool from the Sustainable Mobility for All team designed to help leaders evaluate investment success by other measures besides funds spent. Boitumelo Mosako, chief financial officer of the Development Bank of Southern Africa, said South Africa would be testing the tool for new investments with the bank in the future.

.@DBSA_Bank & @WorldBank are using #SuM4All tools to move the focus away from measuring infrastructure investment by amount of $$ spent towards measures of accessibility, efficiency, safety, sustainability. https://t.co/Qz1IqjNKxn #TTDC20 pic.twitter.com/CrCdZqtsjs — WRI Ross Center (@WRIRossCities) January 16, 2020

The SuM4All online tool includes a scorecard of 50 indicators that can help cities and countries understand the impact of mobility changes in more dimensions. Measures include cost efficiencies and also environmental and social costs like greenhouse gas emissions, air pollution, and road traffic deaths and injuries.

How do you finance #GreenInfrastructure? Build in green elements of infrastructure at the project design itself. It’s very difficult to have a project that’s already financed and then try to put green into it as an afterthought. – @suryabagchi at #TTDC20 https://t.co/0QyWWNfoi9 pic.twitter.com/QZ23pKttO5 — WRI Ross Center (@WRIRossCities) January 16, 2020

The hidden cost of road traffic deaths and injuries was highlighted by several speakers, who delivered the message that these deaths — more than 1.35 million every year — are preventable.

Road transport kills more people than HIV and 3X as many as malaria each year. “This is something we can’t afford not to do.” – @Fund4GlobalHlth’s Ernest Loevinsohn at #TTDC20: https://t.co/wzaW4qvcDx #Vision2Action pic.twitter.com/fILZhNQUyI — WRI Ross Center (@WRIRossCities) January 16, 2020

Road safety advocate Zoleka Mandela, the granddaughter of Nelson Mandela, shared the personal cost of a road traffic death in her family.

“I always believe that if we’re going to effect some kind of change in this world that we need to continue sharing our stories.” – @ZolekaMandela at #TTDC20 https://t.co/KkddVgyADl #vision2action pic.twitter.com/ew2mciEhv7 — WRI Ross Center (@WRIRossCities) January 16, 2020

Change starts with acknowledgment that this extraordinary cost in human lives is something policymakers can effect. Mandela announced the launch of a new initiative by WRI and other partners to encourage more political leadership: the Vision Zero Challenge.

1.35 million road fatalities every year is simply not acceptable. Learn more about the Vision Zero Challenge, launched today at #TTDC20, helping cities move from #Vision2Action for safer streets in this new decade of action for road safety: https://t.co/DFJZb3bINs 🚦🚸 pic.twitter.com/NyMzJcsNc4 — WRI Ross Center (@WRIRossCities) January 16, 2020

The Vision Zero Challenge brings expertise from a consortium of the world’s leading road safety experts to help cities in Latin America and the Caribbean move from road safety commitments to road safety action. The initiative offers state-of-the-art training and resources to cities to help leaders understand what they can do, and it will highlight city leadership later this year.

#Cities across the world are stepping up on #RoadSafety. But many struggle to turn words into action. Read on during this session at #TTDC20 to learn what political #leadership in road safety looks like: https://t.co/aix6EpDc3l 🚗🚲🚶‍♀️ — WRI Ross Center (@WRIRossCities) January 16, 2020

India, one of the most dangerous countries in the world to drive, has made significant efforts to improve road safety in recent years through policy. In 2019, the government passed a comprehensive national motor vehicles bill that touches on everything from road design and vehicle manufacturing standards to insurance and traffic fines. The law also established a new data collection system to better understand the problem, said Leena Nandan, special secretary with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Leena Nandan of #India Ministry Transport: “A new database of accidents, amended road safety act & road design interventions aim to improve safety on #India‘s 5.2 million kilometers of roads.” https://t.co/uVEoLdanDn #TTDC20 pic.twitter.com/6NVu29ALAC — World Bank Live (@WorldBankLive) January 16, 2020

As the world digitizes, data — collecting it, analyzing, utilizing it — is key to the future of sustainable mobility. Harriet Tregoning, director of NUMO, the New Urban Mobility alliance, housed at WRI, said the mobility revolution underway today is different than transport revolutions of the past. Led by autonomous cars, micro-mobility like scooters, and shared vehicles, it’s driven almost entirely by the private sector. Companies are sometimes launching these “new mobility” services without governments even knowing it.

“We should be conscious of how dazzling technology can be,” Tregoning said. “We need to decide first what kind of society we want, what kind of city we want, and articulate it so that we make sure that technology serves the society and city.”

NUMO is supporting the city of Pittsburgh in an innovative effort to ask new mobility companies to respond to specific public needs. The city put out a request for proposals for a consortium of providers to reduce private car use and improve transit ridership, particularly among lower-income groups. A collection of companies, including Ford Mobility, Spin, Swiftmile, Transit, Waze car pool, and Zipcar, was chosen as the winners and the project will unfold this year.

.@NUMOalliance’s @HTinWDC highlights #Pittsburgh’s innovative work with urban mobility – to be #intermodal. By planning what they want their city to embody, Pittsburgh strives to increase connectivity and transits ridership. https://t.co/j8YVqO695F #TTDC20 pic.twitter.com/N0Tz0CJRpi — WRI Ross Center (@WRIRossCities) January 16, 2020

Seleta Reynolds, the general manager of the Los Angeles Department of Transportation, said that cities have a responsibility to improve equity in every new transport project.

—

Watch this space for updates tomorrow as we dive more into decarbonization, micromobility, and the social impacts of transport. And join the conversation on Twitter with #TTDC20.

Schuyler Null is Communications Manager for WRI Ross Center for Sustainable Cities.

Talia Rubnitz is a Communications Specialist at WRI Ross Center for Sustainable Cities.

Hillary Smith is a Communications Assistant for WRI Ross Center for Sustainable Cities.